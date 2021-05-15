Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left Saturday night's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning because of a shoulder injury, the team announced.

He is considered day-to-day.

After beginning his evening 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts, Harper gave way to Scott Kingery in right field as a defensive replacement.

The Phillies have not given a reason as to why Harper was removed from the ballgame.

The 28-year-old outfielder is in his third season with the Phillies, coming into Saturday's contest with seven home runs and 11 RBI in 31 games. Harper is hitting .318 and has an OPS of 1.030.

Following their series-finale with the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., Philadelphia will head home to open up a series with the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.