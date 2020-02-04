The Philadelphia Phillies will retire Roy Halladay's No 34 jersey in a Number Retirement Night at Citzens Bank Park on May 29 before their game against the Washington Nationals.

The date will mark the 10-year anniversary of Halladay throwing a perfect game, the 20th in MLB history with the Phillies against the Florida Marlins.

Halladay spent four seasons with the Phillies during his 16-year MLB career, having been traded to the team in 2009 from the Toronto Blue Jays. He won the second Cy Young Award of his career in his first season with the Phillies.

Halladay's No. 32, the number he wore with the Blue Jays, was retired prior to the team's opening game in 2018

The pitcher died on Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

“Roy Halladay made an indelible mark on Phillies history with so many spectacular moments, including his perfect game and postseason no-hitter,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck in a statement. “His impact on the game was evident by his induction into the Hall of Fame. We are honored to have Roy join an elite group of players to have their numbers retired by the Phillies.”

Halladay was posthumously enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21, 2019, in Cooperstown, N.Y.