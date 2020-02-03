Philadelphia police announced Monday that an investigation has found no evidence Flyers mascot Gritty assaulted a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot last November at Wells Fargo Center.

Flyers fan Chris Greenwell told The Philadelphia Inquirer in January the mascot sucker-punched his 13-year-old son Brandon in the back on Nov. 19, while the Flyers said Gritty was hit in the head repeatedly.

The Philadelphia police first received a report of the assault on Dec. 21.

"An investigation of the incident was conducted by South Detective Division," Monday's release read. "That investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, determined that the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers' mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged."

Last month, The Inquirer obtained the emails between Chris Greenwell and the Flyers after Greenwell contacted the team to complain about a "lousy picture" with Gritty where the mascot was facing sideways as Brandon Greenwell looked at the camera. After the shoot, Chris Greenwell alleged that Gritty "took a running start," and "punched my son as hard as he could."

Greenwell added that "it was not correct for my son to harmlessly tap him on his head."

The Flyers said in a statement on Jan. 22 that they investigated the incident. "We took Mr. Greenwell's allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim," it read.