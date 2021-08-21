Union get late equalizer to salvage draw with CF Montreal

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Quinn Sullivan scored in the 87th to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night.

Sullivan blasted a rocket from the top of the circle after Jack Elliott sent him a back pass.

Montreal (7-7-7) opened the scoring just before the half when Joaquin Torres’ cross found a sliding Djordje Mihailovic for a close-range counter.

Philadelphia (8-5-8) is unbeaten in nine home matches. The Union only had one shot on goal.

Montreal has a run of 16 games decided by one goal or less, including five wins and six losses.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports