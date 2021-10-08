Mercury's Nurse (ACL) out for remainder of the season

If the Phoenix Mercury are going to win the WNBA Championship, it will be without Kia Nurse.

The team announced on Friday that the Hamilton, Ont. native is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in her right knee.

The injury occurred early in the first quarter of Game 4 of the team's semi-finals series against the Las Vegas Aces. Game 5 of the best-of-five series is set for Friday night in Las Vegas. Nurse had already been ruled out for Friday's contest.

Nurse, 25, was in her first season with the Mercury, having come over in an offseason trade with the New York Liberty.

In 32 regular season games, the Connecticut product averaged 9.5 points on .359 shooting, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists over 26.1 minutes a night.

The winner of the Mercury-Aces series will meet Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals with Game 1 set for Sunday.