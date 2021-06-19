Chris Paul will be out for the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Paul, 36, entered COVID protocols on Wednesday. The Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round, where Paul averaged 25.5 points on 61.8 per cent shooting, 58.3 per cent from three and a 41-to-5 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Game 1 tips off in Phoenix on Sunday.