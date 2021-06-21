50m ago
Suns' Paul, Clippers' Leonard both out for Game 2
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul and Los Angeles forward Kawhi Leonard will both remain out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.
TSN.ca Staff
Paul, 36, remains sidelined due to health and safety protocols while Leonard, 29, is dealing with a right knee sprain that has forced him to miss the last three games, including Game 5 and Game 6 of the Clippers' series win over the top-seeded Utah Jazz last week.
The Suns took Game 1 over the Clippers Sunday night.