Chris Paul's return might be at hand, pardon the pun.

The Phoenix Suns announced on Thursday that the 12-time All-Star point guard is probable to return on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets after having missed the past 15 games with a fractured thumb.

Injury Report for 3/24 at DEN:@CP3 — Probable pic.twitter.com/iLp6VBIXAc — y - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 24, 2022

Paul, 36, has not played since a 124-121 victory over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 16. In his absence, the Suns have gone 11-4 and clinched a second straight Pacific Division title on Tuesday night.

In his 17th season out of Wake Forest, Paul appeared in 59 games prior to his injury. The Winston-Salem, NC native was averaging 14.9 points on .487 shooting, a league-high 10.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds over 33.0 minutes a night.

Paul is in his second season with the defending Western Conference champions, having previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Hornets.