45m ago
Report: Suns' Paul suffers thumb fracture, will miss at least 6-8 weeks
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has suffered a fracture to his right thumb and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has suffered a fracture to his right thumb and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TNT's David Aldridge adds that Paul will reportedly play some token minutes in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game before coming out.
The Suns currently own the best record in the league with 48 wins and 10 losses.