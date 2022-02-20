Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has suffered a fracture to his right thumb and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Suns star Chris Paul has suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2022

TNT's David Aldridge adds that Paul will reportedly play some token minutes in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game before coming out.

TNT announces Chris Paul has an avulsion fracture of his right thumb, and will miss 6-8 weeks when the regular season resumes – but will play some token minutes in tonight’s All-Star Game before coming out. Both teams tonight are aware of his injury. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 21, 2022

The Suns currently own the best record in the league with 48 wins and 10 losses.