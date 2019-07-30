SAO PAULO — Pia Sundhage of Sweden has taken over as the coach of Brazil's women's national team with a promise of change, but not a radical overhaul.

Brazilian soccer confederation head Rogério Caboclo introduced the 59-year-old Sundage to reporters and staff on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro.

Sundhage said she signed a two-year deal with a possible extension for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Sundhage won Olympic gold medals as coach of the United States in 2008 and 2012 and silver with Sweden in 2016.

She is the first foreigner to coach Brazil's team. Her first major challenge will be at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Sundhage replaces Oswaldo Alvarez, who was fired this month after almost two years in charge. She said she will keep some of Alvarez's assistants.

