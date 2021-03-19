Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told TSN 1200 Friday that goaltender Joey Daccord will be out for a while and probably will miss the remainder of the season.

Daccord suffered a lower-body injury Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Dorion also said that goaltender Matt Murray (upper-body) is week-to-week, while Marcus Hogberg (lower-body) could be in Belleville by the end of the month for a conditioning stint.

Meanwhile, new goalie Anton Forsberg, who was claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets earlier this week, practiced with the team Friday morning.

The Senators will next play Monday night against the Calgary Flames.