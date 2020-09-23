'We will not be offering him a contract': Sens moving on from goalie Anderson

Craig Anderson's time with the Ottawa Senators has come to an end.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Wednesday the team has informed Anderson, a pending unrestricted free agent, that he will not be re-signed.

"He's the best goalie we've ever had," said Dorion. "It's time for us to take another direction and we thank him for everything he did."

Anderson has spent 10 seasons with the Senators, having been acquired by the team from the Colorado Avalanche in 2011. The 39-year-old appeared in 34 games with the team last season, posting an 11-17-2 record with a .902 save percentage and a 3.25 goals-against average.

Anderson, who won the Masterton Trophy in 2017, has appeared in 648 games over 17 seasons in the NHL. He has a career record of 289-251-69 with a .913 saver percentage and a 2.84 GAA.

The 39-year-old is the Senators all-time leader in wins, losses and games played by a goaltender.