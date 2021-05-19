Oilers not putting much stock in regular season record vs. Jets

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers will miss Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Dubois did not finish the Jets' regular season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an undisclosed issue and head coach Paul Maurice did not give any more insight Wednesday.

"That's all the clarity you're getting," Maurice said after ruling out the two forwards.

The 22-year-old Dubois had eight goals and 12 assists in 41 games for the Jets this season after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ehlers has been sidelined since late April with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old had 21 goals and 25 assists in 47 games for the Jets in the regular season.

Meanwhile Andrew Copp was a full participant at practice.

It appears Dominic Toninato will play over Jansen Harkins, but Maurice wouldn’t confirm.

Projected lines for Game 1 vs. Oilers

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Copp-Stastny-Vesalainen

Perreault-Lowry-Appleton

Toninato-Thompson-Lewis

Morrissey-DeMelo

Forbort-Pionk

Stanley-Poolman

Hellebuyck