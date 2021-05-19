Dubois in non-contact sweater at Jets' skate

Maurice not tipping his hand just yet on injured Jets

Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois was in a yellow non-contact sweater at Winnipeg Jets' skate ahead of their Game 1 meeting with the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday.

Dubois on the ice in yellow non contact sweater today. pic.twitter.com/9tUyDtvz6B — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 19, 2021

Dubois did not finish the Jets' regular season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an undisclosed issue.

The 22-year-old had eight goals and 12 assists in 41 games for the Jets this season after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

More details to come.