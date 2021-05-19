16m ago
Dubois in non-contact sweater at Jets' skate
Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois was in a yellow non-contact sweater at Winnipeg Jets' skate ahead of their Game 1 meeting with the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Maurice not tipping his hand just yet on injured Jets
Dubois did not finish the Jets' regular season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an undisclosed issue.
The 22-year-old had eight goals and 12 assists in 41 games for the Jets this season after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.
