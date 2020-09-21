– New multi-year partnership between Pinty’s and TSN’s OVERDRIVE includes a new series logo, on-set branding, and more –

– Hosted by Hayes, Noodles, and The O-Dog, OVERDRIVE PRESENTED BY PINTY’S airs weekdays from 4-6 p.m. ET on TSN4, 6-7 p.m. ET on TSN2, and iHeartRadio Canada from 4-7 p.m. ET –

TORONTO (September 21, 2020) – TSN and Pinty’s announced today a new multi-year partnership that makes Pinty’s the new television broadcast presenting sponsor of TSN’s fan-favourite sports talk show, OVERDRIVE. As part of the partnership, Pinty’s will be integrated into the television broadcast of OVERDRIVE PRESENTED BY PINTY’S, airing weekdays from 4-6 p.m. ET on TSN4 and 6-7 p.m. ET on TSN2.

Pinty’s integrations will appear via in-broadcast partnership designation, on-set branding, on-screen broadcast promos, and more. TSN also revealed the new series logo for OVERDRIVE PRESENTED BY PINTY’S, which is available for download here.

Hosted by Bryan Hayes, Jamie “Noodles” McLennan, and Jeff “O-Dog” O’Neill, OVERDRIVE PRESENTED BY PINTY’S is an afternoon staple for sports fans, offering uniquely entertaining insights into life in the sports world, including interviews with players, coaches, and industry insiders, with a healthy dose of the hosts’ hilarious stories.