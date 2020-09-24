Dreger: Feels like a stretch the Blues won’t try one more time with Pietrangelo

The Pittsburgh Penguins are trading forward Patric Hornqvist to the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenceman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour, it was announced Thursday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the trade call wrapped up on Thursday afternoon.

Hornqvist, 33, had 17 goals and 32 points in 52 games with the Penguins in 2019-20. He had two points in the NHL’s Return to Play as Pittsburgh was eliminated in the qualifying round by the Montreal Canadiens.

He won two Stanley Cups as a member of the Penguins in 2016 and 2017. The Swede was the last overall pick at the 2005 NHL Draft, when he was drafted 230th overall in the seventh round by the Nashville Predators. Hornqvist was originally acquired by the Penguins, along with Nick Spaling, on June 27, 2014 in exchange for forward James Neal.

Hornqvist has three years remaining on his contract, carrying a cap hit of $5.3 million.

Matheson, 26, had eight goals and 20 points in 59 games this past season with the Panthers. He had zero points in two playoff games as Florida was eliminated in the qualifying round by the New York Islanders.

He has six years remaining on an eight-year contract he signed in 2017 with a cap hit of $4.875 million. Matheson was a first-round pick (23rd overall) by the Panthers at the 2012 NHL Draft.

Sceviour had six goals and 10 assists in 69 games this season for the Panthers. He has spent the last four seasons in Florida after beginning his career with the Dallas Stars.