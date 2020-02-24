Patrick Marleau is on the move.

Per @PierreVLeBrun, Patrick Marleau to PIT pending trade call. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Pittsburgh Penguins are acquiring the veteran forward in exchange for a third-round pick pending a trade call. Pierre LeBrun adds the pick becomes a second-rounder if the Pens win the Stanley Cup.

LeBrun also notes Marleau will likely play in a bottom-six role when he joins his new team.

Third-round pick to San Jose. The pick becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the Cup. https://t.co/sL6L9r60yG — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

In 58 games so far this season since re-joining the Sharks, Marleau has 10 goals and 10 assists for a total of 20 points. He carries a cap hit of $700,000 this season.

Prior to his return to the west coast, the 40-year-old spent two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He has 561 goals over the course of his 22-year NHL career.

Pittsburgh sits at 37-18-6 coming into play Monday.