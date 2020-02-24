1h ago
Penguins acquire Marleau from Sharks
TSN.ca Staff
Marleau joins the Penguins to chase a Cup
Patrick Marleau is on the move.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Pittsburgh Penguins are acquiring the veteran forward in exchange for a third-round pick pending a trade call. Pierre LeBrun adds the pick becomes a second-rounder if the Pens win the Stanley Cup.
LeBrun also notes Marleau will likely play in a bottom-six role when he joins his new team.
In 58 games so far this season since re-joining the Sharks, Marleau has 10 goals and 10 assists for a total of 20 points. He carries a cap hit of $700,000 this season.
Prior to his return to the west coast, the 40-year-old spent two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
He has 561 goals over the course of his 22-year NHL career.
Pittsburgh sits at 37-18-6 coming into play Monday.