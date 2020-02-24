Patrick Marleau is on the move.

Per @PierreVLeBrun, Patrick Marleau to PIT pending trade call. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Pittsburgh Penguins are acquiring the veteran forward in exchange for a third-round pick pending a trade call. Pierre LeBrun adds the pick becomes a second-rounder if the Pens win the Stanley Cup.

Later on Monday, the Penguins also added forwards Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Dominik Kahun.

It’s Rodrigues and Conor Sheary to PIT for Dominik Kahun. https://t.co/Peits2IqNR — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

LeBrun noted Marleau will likely play in a bottom-six role when he joins his new team.

Third-round pick to San Jose. The pick becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the Cup. https://t.co/sL6L9r60yG — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

In 58 games so far this season since re-joining the Sharks, Marleau has 10 goals and 10 assists for a total of 20 points. He carries a cap hit of $700,000 this season.

Prior to his return to the west coast, the 40-year-old spent two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He has 561 goals over the course of his 22-year NHL career.

Pittsburgh sits at 37-18-6 coming into play Monday.

Sheary, who played for the Penguins for three seasons from 2015-16 to 2017-18, has nine goals and 10 assists in 55 games with the Sabres this season. Rodrigues has five goals and four assists in 38 games for the Sabres.

Kahun has 10 goals and 17 assists in 50 games for the Penguins this season.