The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Brian Boyle and defenceman Matt Bartkowski to professional tryout contracts and will be attending Pittsburgh's training camp.

Boyle, 36, has 130 goals and 231 points in 805 games across 12-plus NHL seasons split between the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers.

He last played during the 2019-20 season with Florida, recording six goals and 15 points in 39 games. He was awarded the 2018 Bill Masterton Trophy in 2018 following his cancer diagnosis during training camp in 2017.

Bartkowski, 33, spent last season with the Minnesota Wild, appearing in one game. He also played in 23 games for the AHL's Iowa Wild.

In 256 career regular-season games, he has eight goals and 48 points split between the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Wild.