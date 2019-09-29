41m ago
Pens' Crosby day-to-day after blocked shot
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday Sidney Crosby is day-to-day after being taken out of the Penguins' final pre-season game for precautionary reasons.
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday Sidney Crosby is day-to-day after being taken out of the Penguins' final pre-season game for precautionary reasons.
Crosby left the Penguins' game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday after blocking a shot in the first period.
Bryan Rust, who also left Saturday's game after blocking a shot with his hand, is still being evaluated, per Sullivan.
Sullivan also said Alex Galchenyuk is making progress and remains day-to-day.
The Penguins open their season on Thursday against the Sabres.