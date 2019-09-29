Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday Sidney Crosby is day-to-day after being taken out of the Penguins' final pre-season game for precautionary reasons.

Bryan Rust is still being evaluated.

Alex Galchenyuk is making progress. Remains day to day.

Adam Johnson was cleared to play and assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Crosby left the Penguins' game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday after blocking a shot in the first period.

Bryan Rust, who also left Saturday's game after blocking a shot with his hand, is still being evaluated, per Sullivan.

The Penguins open their season on Thursday against the Sabres.