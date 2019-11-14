Crosby out at least six weeks after surgery

McKenzie: Crosby's injury has been bothering him a little bit since training camp

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will miss a minimum of six weeks after undergoing surgery on a core muscle injury, the team announced Thursday.

Rob Rossi of The Athletic reported earlier this week that Crosby, who missed Tuesday's overtime loss to the New York Rangers due to an undisclosed injury, aggravated a sports hernia in Saturday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He added Crosby first sustained the injury in training camp, but pushed back surgery due to injuries to other Penguins forwards.

The 32-year-old has five goals and 17 points in 17 games this season. Crosby has appeared in at least 75 games in each of the past six seasons.

The Penguins (10-6-2) currently sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division, and in the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot, with Crosby leading the team in points.