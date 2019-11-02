Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin is ready to return to game action.

Head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Saturday that the veteran centre, who has missed most of the season with a lower-body injury, will be in the lineup when the Penguins take on the Edmonton Oilers this afternoon.

Media: “Is Geno good to go today?”

Coach: “Good to go!”



🙌 https://t.co/HukuKy1vBC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 2, 2019

Malkin was injured in Pittsburgh's second game of the season. He has one goal in two games played this season. The 33-year-old recorded 21 goals and 72 points in 68 games last year.

The Penguins have an 8-5 record in 13 games this season and hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.