The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenceman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year, $1.4 million contract on Thursday.

Ruhwedel, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, will carry a $700,000 cap hit over the term of the deal.

The 29-year-old scored one goal and had one assist in 18 games with the Penguins this season. He did not dress for the team during the playoffs.

"Chad has exemplified what it means to be a team player the past two years," said general manager Jim Rutherford. "His work ethic and conditioning have allowed him to jump into the lineup at a moment's notice, which is vital to a team's success."

Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Ruhwedel made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2013 season.

He has five goals and 19 points in 129 career NHL games with the Penguins and Sabres.