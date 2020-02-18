By the Numbers: How an injury riddled Penguins continue to dominate

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin left warm up early on Tuesday with an illness and will not play against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced just prior to puck drop.

We have a lineup change.



Evgeni Malkin is a late scratch.



Evgeni Malkin is a late scratch.

Here are your updated lines.

Malkin has appeared in 44 games this season for the Penguins and posted 18 goals and 40 assists, while registering a plus-11.

The 33-year-old played 20 minutes on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings and was held scoreless with one shot on goal.

Anthony Angello replaced Malkin in the lineup for the Penguins.