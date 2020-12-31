Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is expected to miss four-to-six months after undergoing shoulder surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

Guentzel was injured after falling into the boards while scoring in the third period against the Ottawa Senators Monday night.

The 25-year-old leads the Penguins with 20 goals and 43 points this season and was named as an NHL All-Star on Monday.

A third-round pick of the Penguins in 2013, Guentzel has 98 goals and 200 points in 243 career games with the team. He scored a career-high 40 goals and 76 points in 82 games last season.

Guentzel's injury is the latest blow for the Penguins, who have struggled to stay healthy this season. Sidney Crosby, Nick Bjugstad and Brian Dumoulin are all currently on injured reserve.

The Penguins improved to 24-11-4 with Monday's win and sit second in the Metropolitan Division despite their rash of injuries.