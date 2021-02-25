2h ago
Penguins' Zucker out 'longer-term' with LBI
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said forward Jason Zucker will be out "longer-term" with a lower-body injury. Zucker was injured in the Penguins' win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Zucker was injured in the Penguins' win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. He had to be helped off the ice after falling awkwardly into the boards in the third period.
The 29-year-old has four goals and three assists in 17 games for the Penguins this season.