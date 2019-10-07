Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced Monday that forward Evgeni Malkin is out longer-term with a lower-body injury, but the injury is not season threatening.

Sullivan announced that fellow centre Nick Bjugstad is also out longer-term, though Malkin is expected to miss more time of the two. Both players sustained lower-body injuries in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Coach Sullivan on Bjugstad and Malkin: "We would expect Geno to be out a little bit longer than Nick."



Follow up from media: "Is Malkin's injury season threatening?"



Coach Sullivan: "No." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 7, 2019

Malkin, 33, has one goal through two games this season after posting 21 goals and 72 points in 68 games last year.

Bjugstad, 27, is without a point in two games this season. He had nine goals and 14 points in 32 games with the Penguins last season after being acquired from the Florida Panthers.

The Penguins (1-1) will face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.