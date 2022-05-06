23m ago
Penguins G DeSmith done for playoffs after surgery
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith will miss the remainder of the postseason after undergoing core muscle surgery, the team announced Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Penguins 2, Rangers 5
DeSmith left Game 1 of the Penguins' first-round series against the New York Rangers after starting in place of the injured Tristan Jarry. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan did not have a definitive update on Jarry Friday, stating the goaltender is continuing to rehab.
Louis Domingue replaced DeSmith in double-overtime of Game 1, making 17 saves before Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winner for the Penguins in triple-overtime. He stopped 35 of 40 shots in the Penguins' 5-2 loss in Game 2 Thursday.
DeSmith, 30, had an 11-6-5 record during the regular season with a .914 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average. He made 48 saves in Game 1 before exiting with the injury.
Domingue appears set to serve as the Penguins starter until Jarry returns. He went 1-1 in the regular season with the Penguins, posting a .952 save percentage and a 2.02 goals-against average.