Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith will miss the remainder of the postseason after undergoing core muscle surgery, the team announced Friday.

DeSmith left Game 1 of the Penguins' first-round series against the New York Rangers after starting in place of the injured Tristan Jarry. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan did not have a definitive update on Jarry Friday, stating the goaltender is continuing to rehab.

Coach Sullivan has announced that Casey DeSmith had successful core muscle surgery this morning. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the playoffs. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 6, 2022

Louis Domingue replaced DeSmith in double-overtime of Game 1, making 17 saves before Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winner for the Penguins in triple-overtime. He stopped 35 of 40 shots in the Penguins' 5-2 loss in Game 2 Thursday.

DeSmith, 30, had an 11-6-5 record during the regular season with a .914 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average. He made 48 saves in Game 1 before exiting with the injury.

Domingue appears set to serve as the Penguins starter until Jarry returns. He went 1-1 in the regular season with the Penguins, posting a .952 save percentage and a 2.02 goals-against average.