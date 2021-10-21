Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter has tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Mike Sullivan announced Thursday.

Sullivan added that goaltender Tristan Jarry is also in the COVID protocol, along with Carter.

Carter, 36, has one goal and four points in four games this season, his first full year with the Penguins. He had nine goals and 11 points in 14 games upon being traded to the Penguins from the Los Angeles Kings last season, adding one goal and five points in six playoff games.

Jarry is 2-0-1 to start the season with a .925 save percentage and a 1.62 goals-against average. He had a 25-9-3 record last season with a .909 save percentage and a 2.75 GAA.

Here is the Penguins' workflow in Carter's absence:



Guentzel-Rodrigues-Kapanen

Aston-Reese—Blueger-McGinn

Zucker-O’Connor-Heinen

Lafferty-Boyle-Simon



Dumoulin-Letang

Pettersson-Marino

The Penguins remain without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, who have yet to play this season due to injury.

The team has not yet named their starting goaltender for Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.