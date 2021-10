Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Mark Friedman has been fined $1,821.50, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for spearing Sean Kuraly of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh’s Mark Friedman has been fined $1,812.50, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Spearing Columbus’ Sean Kuraly. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 10, 2021

Halfway through the first period, Kuraly knocked over Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. Friedman retaliated spearing Kuraly and was given a five-minute penalty and a 10 minute game misconduct as he was tossed from the game.

The Penguins won the game 4-3 in overtime.