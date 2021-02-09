Penguins name Hextall as GM, Burke as President of Hockey Ops

The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Ron Hextall as general manager and Brian Burke as president of hockey operations, co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle announced Tuesday.

"We feel incredibly lucky to bring in two highly-respected executives with a combined 50-plus years of NHL management experience," Morehouse said. "Ron and Brian are well-known in the hockey world as fierce competitors with championship pedigrees. They're very well-connected and experienced in all aspects of the game. They are both excited to get to work here in Pittsburgh, blending their skills and building on our long tradition of success."

After a 13-year NHL career, Hextall has been in NHL management for more than twenty years.

He served as general manger with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2014-2018 and was assistant general manager of the Los Angeles Kings from 2006-2013.

"It's an honor to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins - an organization well-known for its excellence on and off the ice," Hextall said. "I look forward to working with ownership, Brian and the entire organization toward the ultimate goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh."

Burke brings 31-years of NHL executive experience to the table.

He won a Stanley Cup as general manager of the Anaheim Ducks in 2006-07.

The 65-year-old also served as general manager of the Hartford Whalers and the Vancouver Canucks.

He was also president and general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and president of hockey operations for the Calgary Flames.

Patrik Allvin, who became interim GM of the Penguins when Jim Rutherford resigned on January 27, will resume his role as assistant general manager under Hextall and Burke.

