Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and goaltender Tristan Jarry are game-time decisions for tonight's Game 7 against the New York Rangers, head coach Mike Sullivan announced.

Injury updates from Mike Sullivan:

-Brian Dumoulin's status has not changed.

- Brian Boyle is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

- Everyone else - Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Tristan Jarry - continues to progress, and they're all game-time decisions. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 15, 2022

Crosby, 34, left Game 5 early after a high hit from Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba and missed Game 6 due to an upper-body injury.

The Cole Harbour, NS., native skated in 69 regular season games, recording 31 goals and 54 assists for 84 points. Crosby has registered two goals and seven assists in five playoff games.

Jarry, 27, played in 58 regular season games for the Penguins, posting a record of 34-18-6, a 2.42 GAA, and a .919 save percentage.

The Surrey, B.C., hasn't played since the Penguins' matchup against the New York Islanders on April 14 due to a fractured foot.

Jarry has ramped up his rehab in recent days, participating in practices and optional skates with the team.

Louis Domingue was forced to step into action for the Penguins this series following a season-ending core injury to Casey DeSmith in the team's triple-overtime, 4-3 win in Game 1.

Domingue posted a record of 5-3-3 with a 3.45 GAA and .902 save percentage.