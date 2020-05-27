If the NHL returns to play this season, Pittsburgh Penguins centre Nick Bjugstad will not be apart of it.

General manager Jim Rutherford told the media on Wednesday that Bjugstad had a setback with his injury and recently underwent surgery, sidelining him for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

Bjugstad, 27, has been battling injuries all season long, scoring one goal and adding one assist over 13 games. The American suffered a core muscle injury on Nov. 15 and wasn't able to return to action until March 5 against the Buffalo Sabres. He suffered a lower-body injury three days later against the Carolina Hurricanes and was listed as week-to-week when the NHL was halted due to the COVID-19 global pandemic on March 12.

Rutherford also gave and update on Jake Guentzel, who hasn't played since Dec. 30 after undergoing shoulder surgery. His original diagnosis was 4-6 months.

"Jake is going through his rehab. Things are progressing fine. We still have a ways to go before we start playing. We are optimistic that he will be ready to play," said Rutherford.

The 25-year-old has 20 goals and 23 assists over 39 games with the Penguins this season, his fourth in the NHL.