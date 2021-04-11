The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran forward Jeff Carter from the Los Angeles Kings for conditional 2022 third-round and 2023 fourth-round draft picks.

The 36-year-old has eight goals and 11 assists over 40 games this season with the Kings, his 10th in L.A. and 16th in the NHL.

After this season, Carter has one more year left on his 11-year, $58 million contract worth an average annual value of $5.2 million.

Over 1,080 career games with the Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers, Carter has 390 goals and 361 assists.

The 11th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft won two Stanley Cups with the Kings in 2012 and 2014.