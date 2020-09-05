The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenseman Juuso Riikola to a two-year contract, the team announced on Saturday.

The deal runs through the 2021-22 season and carries an average annual value of $1.15 million.

"When he is on his game, Juuso has shown the ability to be a solid contributor for our team," said general manager Jim Rutherford. "We feel he is going to take the next step forward in his development."

Riikola, 26, played in 36 games for the Penguins in 2019-20, he recorded one goal, and seven points.

In his two NHL seasons, the Joensuu, Finland native has dressed in 73 games, scoring three goals, nine assists and 12 points with a plus-6. During his rookie season in 2018-19, the Penguins went 22-10-5 with Riikola in the lineup.