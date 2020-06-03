Kane and Aliu hope this movement will create real change and open real dialogue

Athletes and notable names from the world of sports are speaking up as protests continue following the death of George Floyd last this week in Minneapolis.

Crosby releases statement

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby released a statement on social media through his foundation Wednesday, condemning racism and vowing to listen and educate himself to help make a difference.

"What happened to George Floyd cannot be ignored. Racism that exists today in all forms is not acceptable. While I am not able to relate to the discrimination that black and minority communities face daily, I will listen and educate myself on how I can help make a difference.

"Together, we will find solutions through necessary dialogue and a collective effort."

Weber, Gallagher from Canadiens speak out

Montreal Canadiens defenceman and captain Shea Weber and forward Brendan Gallagher both posted messages Wednesday speaking out against racial injustice.

Weber: "Sport is a unifying force. It brings people together. We now need to be unified in this fight and work together. I don’t have the solutions and can’t speak from experience or tell someone who has dealt with racism how they should feel. But we can all listen."

Gallagher: "There’s a large group of people begging to be heard. We need to listen."

Capitals' Holtby, Wilson join the conversation

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby and forward Tom Wilson both released statements condemning racial injustice on Wednesday.

Holtby's statement was posted to Twitter with the message, "I couldn't find the words to say. And still haven't But I had to try. #BlackLivesMatter

I couldn’t find the words to say. And still haven’t. But I had to try. #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/skd8Zfs6ff — Braden Holtby (@Holts170) June 3, 2020

Wilson said he is "committing to learn, to listen and to support going forward."

Wilson also said he would be making contributions to the East of the River Mutual Aid Fund and the Fort Dupont Cannons Hockey Program, the oldest minority hockey program in the country.

Statement form Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball released the following statement on Wednesday with the caption, "We want to be better, we need to be better, and this is our promise to do the work."

We want to be better, we need to be better, and this is our promise to do the work. pic.twitter.com/2cI6pCBdVb — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2020

We offer our condolences to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and all the families that have lost loved ones due to senseless killing and injustice.

To be clear, our game has zero tolerance for racism and racial injustice.

The reality that the Black community lives in fear or anxiety over racial discrimination, prejudice or violence is unacceptable.

Addressing this issue requires action both within our sport and society. MLB is committed to engaging our communities to invoke change. We will take the necessary time, effort and collaboration to address symptoms of systemic racism, prejudice and injustice, but will be equally as focused on the root of the problem.