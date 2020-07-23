Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby did not play in Thursday's team scrimmage, but did skate on his own earlier in the day, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

"He was unfit to participate in today's intra-squad game, but he did skate on his own this morning," Sullivan told the media.

Coach Sullivan on Sidney Crosby: "He was unfit to participate in today's intra-squad game, but he did skate on his own this morning." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 24, 2020

Crosby left last Saturday's team scrimmage with an undisclosed ailment. He skated on his own before practice on Wednesday before skating again on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has 16 goals and 31 assists over 41 games this season with the Penguins, his 15th in Pittsburgh.