The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenceman Cody Ceci to a one-year, $1.25 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Cody Ceci signs a 1 year, $1.25 million deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Good fit for both and opportunity for Ceci to reset like others are doing on short term deals. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 17, 2020

The 26-year-old scored one goal and recorded eight points in 56 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had one point in five games as the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the playoff qualifying round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ceci was originally drafted in the first round (15th overall) by the Ottawa Senators at the 2012 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2019, along with Ben Harpur, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round draft pick in exchange for Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown and Michael Carcone.

He is coming off a one-year, $4.5 million contract.

The Ottawa native has 33 goals and 126 points in 496 career NHL games.