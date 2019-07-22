PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and forward Zach Aston-Reese have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal that runs through the 2020-21 season.

The deal is worth $1 million annually. The two sides came together Monday minutes before heading to arbitration.

The 24-year-old Aston-Reese posted career highs in goals with eight and assists with nine despite being limited to 43 games because of a hand injury. He skated alongside Sidney Crosby on the top line but also put in work with the fourth line.

Aston-Reese gives the Penguins more options as they try to bounce back from a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the New York Islanders.

