Mike Sullivan is staying behind the Pittsburgh Penguins' bench for the foreseeable future.

The team announced a four-year extension for the Stanley Cup-winning coach on Friday.

"Mike has done a great job delivering four, 100-plus point seasons with our team," Pens general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "To win back-to-back Stanley Cups in this era speaks volumes of him as a coach. His instincts in managing the inter-workings of our team both on and off the ice has been impressive."

The extension for Sullivan, who coached the Pens to title wins in 2016 and 2017, kicks in at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Sullivan, 51, assumed the head coaching role with the team in December of 2015 upon the firing of Dan Bylsma, a year after joining the club as an assistant..

The native of Marshfield, MA has posted a 174-92-34 record behind the Pens' bench and sits third all-time in wins in club history.

"Mike has proven he is a tremendous leader for our team," said team president David Morehouse said in a statement. "Our trust in him as a coach has continued to grow since winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in his first two years. Mike has a championship mindset and he is the right guy for our team, the organization and the city of Pittsburgh."

Sullivan is the first American head coach to win multiple Stanley Cups.

A centre in his playing days, Sullivan appeared in 709 career NHL games over nine seasons with the Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins and Phoenix Coyotes.

Prior to joining the Pens, Sullivan was the head coach of the Bruins for two seasons from 2003 to 2006 and an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers.