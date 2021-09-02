The Pittsburgh Penguins added some veteran depth to their crease on Thursday.

The club signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year, two-way deal that will pay him $700,000 at the NHL level.

A 29-year-old native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., Dominigue spent last season with the Calgary Flames organization, appearing in one NHL contest.

Domingue is a veteran of 140 games over seven NHL seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks and Flames.

For his career, he's 58-59-10 with a goals against average of 3.05 and a .904 save percentage. His largest workload came in the 2015-2016 season when he appeared in 39 games for the Coyotes.

Domingue joins Tristan Jarry, Casey DeSmith, Alex D'Orio and Filip Lindberg as netminders on the Pens' roster.