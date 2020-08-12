44m ago
Penguins keep first-round pick in 2020
The Pittsburgh Penguins have informed the Minnesota Wild that they will be keeping the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft and will surrender their first-round pick in 2021 to the team, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
On Feb. 10, Jason Zucker was traded to the Penguins by the Wild for forward Alex Galchenyuk, prospect Calen Addison and a first-round pick in the 2020 or 2021 NHL Draft.
The decision by Pittsburgh to keep this year's pick means next year's pick that goes to Minnesota will be unprotected.