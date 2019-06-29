The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Phil Kessel and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Olivier Joseph according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Galchenyuk confirmed to be going back to the Penguins.

The 31-year-old scored 27 goals and posted 82 points in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins this past season. He added one goal and two points in four playoffs games as the Penguins were swept by the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs.

Kessel is entering the sixth season of an eight-year, $64 million contract he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013. He carries a $6.8 million cap hit since the Maple Leafs retained $1.2 million of his salary.

He spent the past four seasons with the Penguins after being traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs along with Tyler Biggs, Tim Erixon and a conditional second round pick in exchange for Kasperi Kapanen, Scott Harrington, Nick Spaling and conditional first and third round picks. Toronto also retained $1.2 million of Kessel’s salary for the remaining seven seasons of his contract.

Drafted 5th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins, Kessel has 357 goals and 823 points in 996 career games with the Penguins, Maple Leafs and Bruins.

This marks the third time Kessel has been traded, the first was in 2009 when the Bruins traded Kessel to the Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2010 first-round pick (Bruins selected) a 2010 second-round pick and a 2011 first-round pick (Bruins selected).