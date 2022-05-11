Pittsburgh Penguins Tristan Jarry joined his teammates today at the optional morning skate ahead of tonight's Game 5 against the New York Rangers but won't play as he remains day-to-day.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Jarry has made a big jump in recovery along with forward Rickard Rakell, who is also out after taking a big hit in Game 1.

Jarry was deemed week-to-week with a lower-body injury on April 16 after he played all 60 minutes in a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders.

In 58 appearances this season, he is 34-18-6 with a .919 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average. He was named to his second career NHL All-Star game this season.

Goaltender Casey DeSmith has been ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs after undergoing core muscle surgery. The 30-year-old had an 11-6-5 record during the regular season with a .914 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average. He made 48 saves in Game 1 before exiting with the injury.

Louis Domingue has stepped in as the starter for Pittsburgh, replacing DeSmith in Game 1 where he made 17 stops en route to a triple-overtime win. He made 35 saves in a 5-2 loss in Game 2 but rebounded and backstopped the Penguins to victories in Games 3 and 4.

The Penguins have a 3-1 series lead over the Rangers.