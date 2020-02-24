TAMPA, Fla. — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chris Archer was scratched from his scheduled Monday night against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole due to neck tightness.

Pittsburgh said the move was precautionary and that Archer is day to day.

Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts last season.

Cole was scheduled to make his first start with the Yankees after signing a $324 million nine year contract as a free agent.

