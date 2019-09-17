Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez has been arrested on charges of soliciting a child, computer pornography and one count of providing obscene material to minors, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Vazquez, 28, was arrested on Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh on a warrant from Lee County, FL.

A native of San Felipe, Venezuela, Vazquez is in his fifth MLB season and third with the Bucs.

In 56 appearances this season, Vazquez is 5-1 with a 1.65 earned run average, WHIP of .933 and 28 saves over 60.0 innings pitched.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball has placed Vazquez on administrative leave.

Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez is being put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest for solicitation of a child, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 17, 2019

The Pirates released a statement later on Tuesday.

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest," the statement read. "We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner’s Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner’s Office will immediately place Felipe Vázquez on Administrative Leave (and, as a result, Restricted List) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time."