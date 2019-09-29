The Pittsburgh Pirates had a tumultuous season in 2019 and it’s cost their manager his job.

The Pirates have parted ways with Clint Hurdle after nine seasons in the Steel City, the team announced Sunday. Pittsburgh has a 69-92 record with one game remaining in the season.

"Words cannot express how much respect and appreciation I have for Clint as a person and a leader," Pirates GM Neal Huntington said in a press release. "He was the right person at the right time to take on the enormous challenge of leading our Major League team out of an extended losing streak and piloting us to three straight Postseason appearances. We will be forever grateful for his dedication to the Pirates organization on and off the field. This was an extremely difficult decision for us. As an organization, we believe it was time for a managerial change to introduce a new voice and new leadership inside the clubhouse."

The Pirates missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season but a number of off-field controversies stole headlines. In addition to the disturbing arrest of closer Felipe Vazquez in September, Pirates relievers Kyle Crick and Keone Kela were involved in separate confrontations with employees of the team. Crick and Vazquez also reportedly came to blows in the locker room later in the season.

Hurdle’s tenure in Pittsburgh ends with three playoff appearances that came in consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2015. Prior to his time with the Pirates, Hurdle served as skipper of the Colorado Rockies from 2002 to 2009. He won manager of the year in 2007 after leading the Rockies to their first ever World Series appearance.