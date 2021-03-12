The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran pitcher Trevor Cahill to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

We have signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a one-year contract for the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/cgJwIFTxQq — Pirates (@Pirates) March 12, 2021

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports the deal is for $1.5 million with an additional limit of $1 million in contract incentives based on innings pitched.

The 33-year-old spent last season with the San Francisco Giants, going 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 25.0 innings pitched.

He has also spent time with eight other big league organizations, including four seasons with the Oakland Athletics. He was an All-Star in 2010 after posting a 2.97 ERA in nearly 200 innings.

Cahill made his debut back in 2009 as a 21-year-old.