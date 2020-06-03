Right-hander Chris Archer has undergone thoracic outlet surgery in his throwing shoulder and will miss all of 2020, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Chris Archer underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome.



Archer is projected to return to full competition for the 2021 season. — Pirates (@Pirates) June 3, 2020

Archer, 31, was to head into the final season of his current deal with the Bucs holding an $11 million option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout.

A native of Raleigh, NC, Archer made 23 starts last season, going 3-9 with a 5.19 earned run average and WHIP of 1.412 over 119.1 innings pitched.

Joining the Pirates in a trade midway through the 2018 season, Archer spent the first six seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays with whom he was a two-time All-Star.