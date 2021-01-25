3h ago
Pirates sign catcher Hudson to minor league contract
The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed catcher Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Pittsburgh announced the deal on Monday.
The Canadian Press
Stark: Baseball suffers because we’re allowing data to dictate everything
PITTSBURGH — The Pirates have signed catcher Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.
Pittsburgh announced the deal on Monday. The 29-year-old Hudson has appeared in 18 major league games for St. Louis, Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels.
Hudson is a career .167 hitter with one RBI in 30 career at-bats. He will be in the mix to compete for the backup job behind Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist last year.
Hudson was a sixth-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2012 first-year player draft.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports